Remember When? 1-25-2017

25 Years Ago This Week

Lady Redskin Stephanie Monroe was virtually unstoppable in the first few minutes of Sullivan’s contest against St. Teresa Thursday night. The senior guard had four steals, three layups and an assist within the first three and a half minutes to help the Lady Reds gain a 19-0 advantage. Sullivan won the contest 68-22 but went up against more formidable competition at St. Louis’ Visitation Academy on Friday as the Lady Reds suffered their first regular season loss in three years 61-45.

Lacosta Meadows and Karissa Brosam, both of Sullivan, were among the Sullivan Preschool students who attended an out-of-school workshop Monday at the Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library. Library employee Patsy Baker led the workshop which included information about Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

