Remember When? 3-22-2017

25 Years Ago This Week

Joe and Joan Pound began chronicling their trip around the world through the pages of the News Progress. Leaving on February 20, 1992, the couple set off for a 70-day worldwide trip six months in the making. They first began in Tahiti, then moved over to Bora Bora as the leap year commenced, crossing off the first two stops on their 14-country agenda.

The Bethany School Board voted to continue the football program for the 1992/1993 school year. After concerns from a board committee that the program was low in student participation and posed a threat to student health, the board voted 6-1 to maintain the program. Mike Smith, of the Athletic Boosters, spoke from the audience in favor of the football program and offered endorsement from the boosters. In addition, the board also learned that high school student Tom Blackford had recruited a list of 42 prospective players plus two students from Findlay. In the end, board member Paul Roney of the Budget Affairs Committee was the only member to vote against the program. More than 70 people attended the meeting, which was held in the high school cafeteria.


