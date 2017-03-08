Remember When? 3-8-2017

25 Years Ago This Week

Second place state champion Lady Redskins Carinna Elder, Tiffinie French, and Sheri Adams displayed the trophy at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University.

Tom Fitzgerald of Bethany was elected director of Scott State Bank in Bethany.

Bethany football coach Kris Wheeler unexpectedly resigned during a public meeting called to determine the future of the school’s football program. A crowd of 60 gathered in the high school gym for the meeting chaired by high school principal David Nolan and athletic director Dave Benning.

Richard Hortenstine of rural Sullivan was the first to report finding morel mushrooms for the hunting season.


