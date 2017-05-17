Remember When? 5-17-2017

25 Years Ago This Week

Sullivan High School presents the musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”. Among the 65 member cast were John Flannell as J. Pierpont Finch, Jennifer Leslie as Rosemary, Nathan Hutchings, Karol Lane, Beth Martin, John Freese, Ben Stone, Sarah Shasteen, Toby Wiley, Dan Gott, Tony Armstrong, Venessa Vandeventer, Joey Freese, Greg Yoder and Jake Haegen.

Sullivan Festival of Stars featured entertainment from Sullivan Singers, Griz England and the 95Q Band along with a live forecast from the courthouse lawn by WAND TV weatherman Bob Murray.

Kim Wood was crowned Miss Festival of Stars. Merle Lash was first in the bake-off; Nancy Burcham won the Brownie division.The Warriors were the Class A three-on-three basketball champs. Shannon Cloyd, Rob Mowry, Justin Dunscomb and Don Gardner were team members.


