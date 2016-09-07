Resilient Knight Defense Keys 28-6 Win over Palestine

•September 7, 2016•

By Matt Kracht

NP Sports Reporter

After a barn burner road win over Tri-County to start the season, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond entered their week two home opener at Wilson Field versus Palestine-Hudsonville set up for a trap game.

Knights’ head coach Dale Schuring thought the team struggled with focus throughout the contest but ultimately came up with enough big plays to get the job done. “Tonight we were overconfident. We weren’t ready to go, and we never really got mentally focused tonight. We did enough to win and made some big plays, but our week one performance was far better than this.”

ALAH fumbled away the opening possession deep in their own territory which forced the defense to make its first key stop of many. The Knights’ defensive dominance in the first half was impressive as the stingy unit held the Pioneers to just 15 rushing yards on 11 carries and eight passing yards on two completions in the first half.

Tim Weaver, the defensive coordinator, and linebacker coach Don McCarthy seem to develop perennial ball hawks at all positions. Marcus Vanausdoll has blossomed into an all-conference defensive back under the pair’s tutelage. Vanausdoll came up with two interceptions in the contest including an 86 yard pick six that ended the first half and put the Knights up 20-0. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



