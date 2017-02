Lake Shelbyville – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close the road across the main dam at Lake Shelbyville to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Tuesday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. This closure is necessary to provide safety for workers and members of the general public while routine maintenance is performed on the dam. For additional information, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Shelbyville Project Office at (217) 774-3951.