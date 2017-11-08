Rob and The Rebels At Marrowbone Library

•November 8, 2017•
The Lake Shelbyville U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Wolf Creek State Park will hold the 28th Annual Lake Shelbyville Deer Hunt for People with Disabilities during the first firearm deer season on November 17-19, 2017.
The hunt will be conducted in portions of recreation areas at Lake Shelbyville that are closed for the season. Read More
•November 8, 2017•
Rob and The Rebels Will be Performing at the Marrowbone Public Library in Bethany 6-8 p.m. November 10.
It is open to the public, and donations are welcome.
Visitors should enter through the east doors to the Community Room.
•November 8, 2017•
Amber Kauffman of Lovington received the Honorary American FFA Degree at the 2017 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis on Friday, Oct. 27.
The Honorary American FFA Degree recognizes those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturists. Read More