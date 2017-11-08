 

Rob and The Rebels At Marrowbone Library

Posted on by November 8, 2017

•November 8, 2017•

Rob and The Rebels Will be Performing at the Marrowbone Public Library in Bethany 6-8 p.m. November 10.

It is open to the public, and donations are welcome.

Visitors should enter through the east doors to the Community Room.

Comments are closed.