Posted on by November 22, 2017

Photo by Mike Brothers
Rotary Planting Help
Sullivan Rotary Club donated 13 Sycamore and Tulip Poplar trees for homes in the Habitat for Humanity subdivision, and last week Scott Bales’ Sullivan Middle School fifth hour physical education class grabbed shovels to help with the planting. Keith Fryman, John Voyles, Zach Dalbey, Justin Gilbert and Dmitiri Tull got to relocate a Blue Spruce and replace it with a new Sycamore tree. The Sullivan Rotary tree planting program is made possible with the help of a $1500 grant from District Rotary.

