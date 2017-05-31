Rotary Plants Trees in Habitat Subdivision

•May 31, 2017•

The Sullivan Rotary Club began an ongoing program to plant trees at the Habitat for Humanity subdivision in Sullivan.

Rotarians traveled to the neighborhood north of Agri Fab following their regular meeting May 23 at TnT Pizzeria and with the help of Hild Landscaping, placed a 15 foot tall tulip tree in the front lawn.

“One of the points of focus for Rotary this coming year is protecting the environment and planting trees,” Rotary president Dave Cole said, noting the effort of the local club aligns with that theme.

He went on to explain that during a recent discussion, it was noted that the Habitat for Humanity houses had very little landscape material such as flowers, shrubs, and trees. Those items may be seen as a luxury for the homeowners there.


