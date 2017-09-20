 

SAR Meets in Arthur

•September 20, 2017•

The Stephen Decatur Chapter of Sons of American Revolution (SAR) rotating meeting schedule brings the group to the Arthur Public Library at 10 a.m. September 23. This is an informational meeting for anyone curious about SAR or would like to become a member. The regular business meeting will also be conducted.

