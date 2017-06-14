SBL Hosts Bumps, Burps & Giggles Baby Fair

Photo furnished
Public Welcome to Lodge Open House
George A. Sentel Masonic Lodge #764 members stand in the new entryway, part of an interior and exterior update for the Sullivan lodge. Left to right: (back row) Cory King, Terry Muzzy, Vic Arendell, and Stanley Stables. Front left to right: Tracy Bandy, Sean Voegel, Mike Rollins, and Mike Black.
•June 14, 2017•
George A, Sentel Masonic Lodge #764 is celebrating the 300th anniversary of free masonary with an open house from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Mike Rollins, Worshipful Master of the Lodge, explained that local Lodge members had pitched in to update the Jefferson Street Lodge. With the help from the city of Sullivan facade program Masons have replaced windows and the entryway of the building as well as updating the interior.
He explained Masonic Lodges all over the world will celebrate the 300th anniversary on the same date. The Sullivan lodge will be open to the public where they may view the history of Masons in Sullivan.
The Sullivan Lodge was chartered in 1883 on October 3 and moved from 6 1/2 E. Harrison to the old National Guard Armory in April 1956.
By February 1956 the Sullivan Lodge became George A. Sentel Lodge #764.
Sentel, a judge in Sullivan, was past Master of the Lodge serving in 1907 and was a member of the Sullivan Chapter #128 Royal Arch Mason and charter member of the Gil W. Barnard Commandry #74 Knights Templar.
In 1918 Judge Sentel and Winifred Titus, of the Titus Opera House family, married at 45 and lived in the Titus mansion. Landscaping was featured on the grounds with horticulturists from U of I studying the 105 different trees and 118 shrubs tended by Mrs. Sentel while they occupied the home. Read More
•June 14, 2017•
Justice Rita B. Garman and the Illinois Supreme Court have announced that Justice Thomas M. Harris has been assigned as an Appellate Court Judge in the Fourth District.
Justice Harris was reassigned to fill the vacancy created following the retirement of Justice M. Carol Pope on August 1, 2017.
The assignment of Justice Harris takes effect on August 1, 2017 and will conclude on December 3, 2018 when the vacancy will be filled by the winner of the November 2018 general election.
“I am pleased to announce the assignment of Justice Thomas M. Harris to the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Carol Pope,” Justice Garman said. “In his over four years on the appellate court he has shown himself to be a thoughtful and deliberate jurist, who writes thorough and well-reasoned opinions. He is widely regarded by members of the bench and bar as an outstanding judge, with a judicial temperament that shows respect for all who come before the court. I am certain that he will serve the people as faithfully and as well as the impressive justice he is replacing.” Read More
•June 14, 2017•
If you are an expectant parent, new parent or even an experienced parent or grandparent, Bumps Burps & Giggles Baby & Children’s Fair is back this year and better than ever.
The baby fair is set 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 25, in Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Lumpkin Family Center and an adjacent air-conditioned tent. Participants may tour the newly renovated Women & Children’s Center, learn more about SBL services, meet new pediatric providers, purchase infant and children’s toys, books, clothing and accessories, and enter to win beautiful nursery furnishings and a wide variety of raffle prizes. The event is free and open to the public. Read More