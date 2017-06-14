 

SBL Hosts Bumps, Burps & Giggles Baby Fair

•June 14, 2017•

If you are an expectant parent, new parent or even an experienced parent or grandparent, Bumps Burps & Giggles Baby & Children’s Fair is back this year and better than ever.

The baby fair is set 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 25, in Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Lumpkin Family Center and an adjacent air-conditioned tent. Participants may tour the newly renovated Women & Children’s Center, learn more about SBL services, meet new pediatric providers, purchase infant and children’s toys, books, clothing and accessories, and enter to win beautiful nursery furnishings and a wide variety of raffle prizes. The event is free and open to the public.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

