SCED Award Recipients 

•January 3, 2018•

The Sullivan Chamber & Economic Development has announced the winners of the 2017 annual awards, which will be presented at the SCED annual luncheon Wednesday, January 24. Each of the winners are standouts in the community of exceptional business and community members.

Reverend Paul McGhghy will be recognized as the 2017 Citizen of the Year. Pastor Paul’s dedication and devotion to the betterment of our community is clear through his everyday actions. One of the primary ways that this has been seen is through his leadership in helping encourage and host Habitat for Humanity Care-A-Vanners. The program that Pastor Paul has put together is unlike any other in the country and his love for the community is evident through his effort in this program.

Central Roofing will be honored as the Small Business of the Year. Business owner Will Bates and his family have built a thriving business in Sullivan. Their expansion in the community and willingness to work with and support the local interests show the commitment they are making to the area.

Metro Communications will be presented the Business of the Year Award. Metro Communications functions quietly from downtown Sullivan providing fiber optic service throughout Illinois. Anyone who uses a phone in central Illinois uses their service. Zak Horn and his team at Metro are always happy to get involved with the community. They are truly invested in making a lasting impact in the community. Not only do they help with every community event, but they have also started a renovation project in 2017 to help with the restoration of historic downtown Sullivan.

Moultrie County Counseling Center will be recognized as the 2017 Community Service Organization. The Counseling Center dedication to the community and its citizens is evident in their everyday work. What you don’t see is the community service in which they are involved. Dave Cole, director, and his team at MCC are prime examples how to build community.

The recipients will be recognized and honored at the 2017 Sullivan Chamber & Economic Development Annual Luncheon and Awards Ceremony in the First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Tickets are available for $20/person and may be purchased by calling the SCED office at 217-728-4223 or visiting the Chamber website www.sullivanchamber.com.