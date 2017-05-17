For Community Input

Sullivan Chamber and Economic Development is ready to help accelerate area growth by becoming an information hub for the community.

“We have always tried to gather information about what is going on, utilizing social media, the web page and print media to get the word out,” Executive Director Laurrie Minor explained.

In an effort to best utilize the resources of the Sullivan area and its potential for increasing tourism income, SCED is reaching out for ideas from the community including civic organizations, ministerial alliances and individuals who have information to share about themselves and ideas on how the community can grow.


