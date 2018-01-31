 

Scholarships Awarded

Posted on by January 31, 2018

Photo furnished
Scholarships Awarded
The LOVC Scholarship awards were presented before the championship game on Saturday, Jan. 27. All students nominated received a plaque and two received $1000 scholarships. OVHS’s Natalie Jeffers and Trey Yarnell were nominated with Jeffers being awarded one of the scholarships.

Comments are closed.