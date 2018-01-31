Scholarships Awarded

•January 31, 2018•
The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will be awarding over $53,500.00 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2018-2019 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the state of Illinois.
Sheriff Chris Sims of Moultrie County will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.00.
There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows: Read More
Lake Land College has announced their honors lists for the fall semester. Area residents included are as follows:
On the President’s List are Tyler Schuring, Emily Stutzman, Landon Gingerich and Diana Diener, all of Arthur; Kailyn Boyer and Race Underwood, both of Bethany; Gretchen Macklin, Nicole Miller, Tyus Brooks and James Geer, all of Findlay; Alyssa Willoughby and Tristan Warner, both of Gays; Abigail Wallace of Lovington; Grace Mauck, Baylee Cohan, Shelby Freeman, Quentin Owens, Evan Barker, Dalace Ray, Bailey Sparling and Anne Hogan, all of Sullivan and Kristen Morlen, Sterling Howard and Zoe Donovan, all of Windsor. Read More