 

Scouting for Food Drive

Posted on by November 1, 2017

Boy Scout Troop 39 and Cub Scout Pack 39 will hold their annual “Scouting for Food” food drive and will distribute bags Saturday, November 4. The bags with donations will be picked up Saturday, Nov 11.

Sullivan residents are asked to place nonperishable food items or paper products in grocery bags at their front door or porch by 9 a.m. November 11 for pick up. The scouts ask that the items are placed so they are visible from the road.

