Scouting for Food Drive

•November 1, 2017•

By Ellen Ferrera

for the News Progress

The sanctuary of the United Methodist Church was hushed and darkened except for the light over the altar as Mary Hughes lit a single candle.

The Domestic Violence Program Coordinator at Dove, Inc., then welcomed some 70 people to the 17th Annual Candlelight Ceremony in honor of victims of domestic violence.

This observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month’s central message was that no one is immune from domestic violence – not the young, the wealthy, men or the aged.

"A woman is assaulted every six seconds, one in five teenage girls are assaulted or abused and 43% of college women are assaulted," Hughes reminded the audience emphasizing children are often the victims of domestic violence.