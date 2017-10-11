Second Half Scoring Not Enough for Knights

•October 11, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond football team dropped a Little Okaw Valley Conference game 47-14 against Arcola on the Purple Riders homecoming and senior night Friday.

The loss dropped the Knights’ record to 3-4 on the season and 1-3 in the LOVC Northwest.

Arcola jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and did not look back.

The Purple Riders took a 41-0 lead into halftime.

ALAH scored a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters, and Arcola tacked on a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final score.


