 

Secretary of State Closed New Year’s Day 

Posted on by December 20, 2017

•December 20, 2017•

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and driver services facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed Monday, January 1, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, December 30 in observance of New Year’s Day.

All office and facilities will be open for business Tuesday, January 2.

Comments are closed.