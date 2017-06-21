Senior Center Health Screens

•June 21, 2017•

SBL Lincolnland Home Care and Lincolnland Hospice will conduct a free blood pressure clinic from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, July 20 at the Senior Center in Sullivan. For more information, call Lincolnland Home Care at 1-800-879-3212.

SBL Lincolnland Home Care, Lincolnland Hospice and Lincolnland Home Medical will sponsor bingo from 9-10 a.m. following the blood pressure clinic.