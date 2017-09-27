Senior Expo Exposes Seniors to Community Services

•September 27, 2017•

By Ellen Ferrera

for the News Progress

The American Legion Hall was the venue on Sept. 12 for the 15th annual Senior Expo which is sponsored by Mid-Illinois Senior Services Center. Executive Director, Kathi Shackles said, “We are so grateful for the support of the community and businesses for this Expo. There are new seniors in the ranks everyday, and this is one way they can connect with community services available to them”.

Nearly 300 seniors and more than 20 vendors were present to enjoy a free breakfast of biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausages, fried potatoes and beverages all provided by State Representatives Chapin Rose and Brad Halbrook who were both on hand to greet the seniors. “The Senior Center does such a terrific job with program and services. We are happy to help out and meet our constituents,” said Chapin Rose who clearly enjoyed wading into the crowd. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

