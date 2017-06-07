 

SES Visits Nature Center

Posted on by June 6, 2017

Photo furnished
First graders from Sullivan Elementary School took a trip to Ballard Nature Center in Altamont. Presenters from the nature center taught them all about birds and insects while discussing this year’s theme, “things with wings”. Students participated in a nature hike where they found plenty of “things with wings” native to Illinois natural habitats. Students also played hands-on games where they guessed the animal or insect based on certain characteristics. Finally, they got to explore and play inside Ballard’s wonderful Discovery Education Center.

