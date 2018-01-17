 

Shawnee Communications Donates to Sparrows

Photo furnished
Shawnee Communications donates to Sparrows Unlimited: (from left ) Shawneee Communications Customer Service Jamie Franklin, Pam Anklam and Cheryl Murphy representing Sparrows Unlimited, and President of Shawnee Communications Mike Grisham.

Spreading holiday cheer Shawnee Communications gave a big boost to Lovington’s Sparrows Unlimited charity by matching Shawnee employee donations.

Mike Grisham, President of Shawnee Communications and Jamie Franklin, Customer Service Supervisor for Shawnee Communications, presented Sparrows Unlimited with a much needed donation. The $3,864 donation consisted of a $644 employee contribution that was matched by the company and individually by Shawnee's four shareholders. On hand to receive the donation was Pam Anklam and Cheryl Murphy.

