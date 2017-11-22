 

Skyzone Math Exercise

Okaw Valley’s tech math class took a field trip to Skyzone in Springfield recently. The students examined different math and science applications which included calorie burn, percent of increase of heart rate, volume of foam pit, number of foam squares , angle of incline for the crazy ladder, long jump, trampoline jump height and basketball free throw.

