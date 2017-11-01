SMS Community Project is a Leap of Faith

•November 1, 2017•

Sullivan Middle School’s first community service day began as a leap of faith for principal Nathan Ogle.

By the end of the morning Thursday, October 19 it set the bar for Proudest Principal Moment.

“I believe that one of the responsibilities we have as educators is to instill in our students a sense of ownership in their community,” Ogle said. “If our small town is going to succeed in the next century, it is because individuals take responsibility to make it so.”

Service Day at Sullivan Middle School included eighth grade students painting pumpkins to help the Chamber of Commerce decorate for Octoberfest; seventh grade students traveling to Mason Point to visit residents, do crafts and entertain; and sixth grade students spending the morning with K-first grade students on reading activities.

"Our teachers tackled the challenge with enthusiasm and came up with ideas beyond anything I had in mind," Ogle continued, noting they coordinated all the community events to make Fall Service Day take shape.


