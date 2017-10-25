Smyser Church Trunk or Treat

•October 25, 2017•

Smyser Christian Church is hosting “Trunk or Treat” 4-6 p.m. Sun. Oct. 29 on the Sullivan American Legion parking lot at 8 E Strain St. in Sullivan.

Church members will be handing out candy from their decorated trunks to the “trunk or treaters.” There will be pony rides, photos, hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks.

All children and their families are invited. There is no cost to participate. For more information call 217-752-6896 or go to www.smysercc.org.