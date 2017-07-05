Social Security And Medicare Are Lasting Sources Of Independence

•July 5, 2017•

By Gerald Tilley

Social Security District Manager

In July, communities everywhere celebrate our nation’s independence with fireworks, family, and friends. A strong community also creates independence as we help each other recognize our full potential.

Social Security has been helping people maintain a higher quality of life and a level of independence for over 80 years. And Medicare has been doing the same for over five decades. Most people first become eligible for Medicare at age 65. For many older Americans, this is their primary health insurance and without it, they might not enjoy an independent lifestyle.

Medicare can be a little confusing to newcomers so we've broken it down into segments. The four parts of Medicare are as easy as A, B, C, and D.


