Some Good Hits But No Wins For Knights

•May 10, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond baseball team finished the week 0-2 with losses to Decatur Lutheran and Argenta-Oreana.

Monday Decatur Lutheran scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a lead and the eventual 6-4 win.

Decatur Lutheran took the lead 4-3 in the seventh inning, but ALAH tied the game with a run in the bottom of the inning to send it to the eighth.

Marcus Vanausdoll and Will Cohan each had two hits.

Vanausdoll scored a run, and Cohan knocked in a run. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

