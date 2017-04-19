SOV Boys’ Track Takes Top Spots in Macon County

•April 19, 2017•

The Sullivan-Okaw Valley boys’ track and field team competed in two meets this past week.

Thursday, the Redskins competed in the 13-team Macon County meet.

Several Redskins finished in the top three spots in their finals.

Jadon Nuzzo won the pole vault at 13 foot 1 inch, and Logan Pedigo followed in second at 12 feet and 1 inch.

Payton Westjohn won his finals heat with a time of 24.98, while Luke Bowman and Cullen Dyer were second and third in the heats.

Dyer also placed third in his finals head in the 400 meter at 1:00.93.


