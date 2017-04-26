SOV Boys’ Track Team Takes Top Spots

•April 26, 2017•

The SOV boys’ track team and field team competed in two meets this past week.

The Redskins finished in sixth place out of 17 teams at the Tuscola Invitational Friday.

Six athletes finished in the top six spots.

Jadon Nuzzo took first in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet, and Logan Pedigo followed with a third place finish with a vault of the same height.

J.T. Bland placed third in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:06.24, and Isaiah Plank placed fifth at 5:09.71.

Luke Bowman took fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.12, and Leighton Burcham placed sixth in with a long jump of 18 feet 6 inches.

The 4x200 relay team (Burcham, Bowman, Hopper, Nuzzo) placed fourth with a time of 1:42.50, and the 4x100 relay team (Burcham, Boomer, Cullen Dyer, Bowman) placed sixth at 48.49. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

