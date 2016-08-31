SOV Cross Country Wins Home Meet

•August 31, 2016•

Sullivan Okaw Valley cross country team won the quad meet held at Tabor Park Aug 25.

SOV runners were first with a 54 followed by the ALAH coop in second with a 58. Tuscola was third with 59, Teutopolis finished fourth with 59 and Bement fifth with 67 points.

Individual boys’ cross country results: Logan Hill, Arthur 11:37; Trent Ponder, Tuscola 11:54; J.T. Bland SOV 12:10; Luke Brewer, Bement 12:14; Logan Pedigo, SOV 12:20; Ian Copple, Teutopolis 12:22; Jordan Schumacher, Teutopolis 12:22; Justin Laughlin, Arthur 12:36; Isaiah Plank, SOV 12:36; Austin Romine, Arthur 12:47. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



