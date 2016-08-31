SOV Cross Country Wins Home Meet

Posted on by August 31, 2016

Sullivan Okaw Valley cross country team won the quad meet held at Tabor Park Aug 25.

SOV runners were first with a 54 followed by the ALAH coop in second with a 58. Tuscola was third with 59, Teutopolis finished fourth with 59 and Bement fifth with 67 points.

Individual boys’ cross country results: Logan Hill, Arthur 11:37; Trent Ponder, Tuscola 11:54; J.T. Bland SOV 12:10; Luke Brewer, Bement 12:14; Logan Pedigo, SOV 12:20; Ian Copple, Teutopolis 12:22; Jordan Schumacher, Teutopolis 12:22; Justin Laughlin, Arthur 12:36;  Isaiah Plank, SOV 12:36; Austin Romine, Arthur 12:47.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

