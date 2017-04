•April 12, 2017•

The SOV girls’ track and field team competed in two meets in Shelbyville this week.

SOV scored eight points at the Shelbyville Girls’ Invite April 7.

Top finishers included Natalie Drury who took third place in the high jump at 4’10” and Laine Cameron with a fifth place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.09.

SOV also competed in the Shelbyville Quad Meet last Tuesday.