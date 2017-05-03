SOV Girls’ Track Captures Top Six Spots at Lady Sage Invite

•May 3, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Sullivan-Okaw Valley girls’ track and field team competed in two meets despite the rainy weather this week.

Thursday at the 18-team Monticello Lady Sages Invitational, Sullivan had four athletes place in the top six spots.

Alaya Bolin tossed the shot put 32 feet 9.5 inches for fourth place, and Esther Miller high jumped 4 foot 8 inches for fourth place.

Natalie Drury followed with a high jump of 4 foot 4 inches for sixth place, and Laine Cameron placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.72.

The Redskins 1,600-meter relay team placed fourth with a time of 4:27.34. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

