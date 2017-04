SOV Girls’ Track Team Places in Two Meets

•April 19, 2017•

The Sullivan-Okaw Valley girls’ track and field team competed in two meets this week.

In the Tolono Girls’ Invite Thursday, the Redskins placed three athletes in the top 10.

Laine Cameron placed seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.40.

Zoe Ray and Natalie Drury placed ninth in the long jump and high jump, respectively.

Ray jumped 14 feet and 8 inches, and Drury jumped four feet and six inches.