•February 22, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

Sullivan-Okaw Valley-Shelbyville boys’ swim team placed fifth in the 29-school IHSA swimming and diving sectionals at Champaign Centennial High School Saturday.

Sullivan’s 200 Medley Relay team placed second with a time of 1:47.66.

The relay members included Charlie Goss, Brodie Goss, Bryce King and Aiden Short.