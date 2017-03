•March 15, 2017•

The specimen ballot for the Consolidated Election April 4, 2017 is inside this week’s Moultrie County News Progress.

Grace period registration/voting at the Moultrie County Clerk’s office is through April 4 from 8:30a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with special Saturday hours April 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon.Two ids required.