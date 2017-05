•May 10, 2017•

Mahomet artist Dee Siegmund will conduct a watercolor workshop for the Sullivan Art Club’s third workshop of the year Saturday, June 10.

The workshop will be held in the St. Columcille Church hall located on the east end of the church at the corners of W. Jackson and McClellan streets. There is a dedicated entrance to the hall adjacent to the parking lot.