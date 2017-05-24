St. Jude’s Dash & Bash is All Day Sullivan Event

•May 24, 2017•

The third annual St. Jude Dash and Bash is Saturday, June 3 at the Sullivan American Legion.

It is an all day event that starts off at 7 a.m. with a softball tournament, bake sale and 50/50, a huge indoor raffle.

The 5k begins at 8:30 a.m., one mile superhero obstacle run, and a fun and safe tot trot starts at 9:30 a.m. This is followed by the Kid's Korner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. including a dunk tank, balloon artist, Freddy the Firetruck, delicious grilled food and more.


