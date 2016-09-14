Stockholders Approval for Merger of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and First Clover Leaf Financial Corp.

•September 14, 2016•

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMBH) (“First Mid” or the “Company”) and First Clover Leaf Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: FCLF) (“First Clover Leaf”) announced that on August 31 each company’s stockholders voted in favor of the merger between the two companies. Approximately 99.2% of the votes cast by each of the First Mid stockholders and the First Clover Leaf stockholders voted in favor of their respective merger proposal. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



