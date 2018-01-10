 

Strasburg Lions Host Trivia

•January 10, 2018•

The fifth annual Strasburg Lion’s Club Trivia Night begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 20 in the Stewardson-Strasburg High School main gym.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the evening includes 10 rounds of Trivia with cash payouts for the top three teams, a 50/50 drawing, and SSHS Leo Club concessions.

Teams may consist of up to eight players with a 20 percent discount for those paying by January 18. For more information contact Lion Justin Krile at krileauction@gmail.com or call 217/246-1332.

