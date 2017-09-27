Strong First Half for SOV Football

•September 27, 2017•

By Jason Brown

The Sullivan-Okaw Valley football team took an early lead for the first time this season but could not hold on in the second half against Meridian during homecoming Friday night.

After scoring 21 points in the first half, SOV showed its youth and lack of depth and eventual lost 52-21.

“We played well defensively and offensively in the first half,” said SOV coach Andy Kerley. “The kids came out very motivated to play well for homecoming, and we executed very well in the first half.”

SOV scored first on a 5-yard run by Luke Harlin with 5:54 left in the first quarter.


