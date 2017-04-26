Sullivan Baseball Improves with Two Wins

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Sullivan baseball team finished the week 3-1 with wins over Meridian and Warrensburg-Latham and a loss to Tuscola.

Monday the Redskins defeated Meridian 9-4.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, but Sullivan added two more runs in the second to take the lead.

Both teams scored a run in the fourth inning, but Sullivan tacked on another run in the sixth inning and one in the seventh.

Brett Tuttle was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Zach Sowers drove in three runs with two hits.

Bryce Farris and Dalton Rogers each scored two runs, and Jon Gavin had a hit and a run scored.

Rogers pitched four innings for the win. He gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out three.

Sowers pitched three innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and no walks. He struck out two.


