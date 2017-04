•March 29, 2017•

The Sullivan baseball team split a pair of games this week, defeating Villa Grove-Heritage and losing to Neoga.

Against Villa Grove-Heritage last Wednesday, the Redskins scored five runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth to blow the game open for the 14-4 win.

Heritage scored one run in the first inning, two in the second and one in the fifth.

Brett Tuttle recorded four hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.