Sullivan Baseball Takes Cumberland in SixInnings

•April 5, 2017•

The Sullivan baseball team finished the week 1-2 with a win over Cumberland and losses to St. Anthony and Tuscola.

Against Cumberland in the round robin, the Redskins jumped out early with two runs in the first inning but Cumberland answered in the third with a run.

Sullivan blew the game open with seven runs in the fifth inning and three more in the seventh for the 12-1 win in six innings.

Bryce Farris was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored.


