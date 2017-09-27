Sullivan Boys’ Golf Maintains Winning Record

•September 27, 2017•
By Josh Bullock
President Lake Land College
What a great time it is to be a Laker as we celebrate 50 years of serving students and your community!
Our founding fathers created Lake Land College to provide a new model of education for our area with the goal of helping students improve their lives and contribute to the prosperity of their hometowns. Members of the original steering committee and board represented all areas of our district. Read More
•September 27, 2017•
Photo furnished
Okaw Valley Senior Spotlight
Tanner Coleman, son of Tracy and Jessica Coleman, and Chrissy and Gary Grant.
He participates in golf, baseball, and FFA.
Future Plans and Goals – Major in Biology in college also wants to attend a trade school to become a heavy equipment operator.
What makes OV special to you – The opportunities that OV provides for students even when they are done with high school. Read More
•September 27, 2017•
Photo furnished
OVHS Senior Spotlight
Jared Bunfill, son of Kurtis and Megan Bunfill
Extracurricular Activities-National Honor Society, Basketball
Future Plans-Attend college but his major is undecided.
What’s makes OV special -The staff!! Everyone is awesome!! Read More