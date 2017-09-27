 

Sullivan Boys’ Golf Maintains Winning Record

Posted on by September 26, 2017

•September 27, 2017•

Sullivan boys’ golf team finally dropped its first match of the year and ended its regular season with a 19-1 overall record.

Last Wednesday, Effingham defeated the Redskins by only two strokes 174-176.

Caden Ellis led Sullivan with a low of 39, and Leighton Burcham scored a 44.

