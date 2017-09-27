Sullivan Boys’ Golf Maintains Winning Record

•September 27, 2017•

Sullivan boys’ golf team finally dropped its first match of the year and ended its regular season with a 19-1 overall record.

Last Wednesday, Effingham defeated the Redskins by only two strokes 174-176.

Caden Ellis led Sullivan with a low of 39, and Leighton Burcham scored a 44.


