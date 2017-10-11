Sullivan Boys’ Golf Wins Regional

•October 11, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Sullivan boys’ golf team won the Class 1A Monticello Regional last Tuesday to advance to the Bismarck-Henning Sectional at the Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville Monday.

The Redskins won the regional title with a low of 344, beating host Monticello’s 357 and Okaw Valley’s 370.

Junior Caden Ellis led the Redskins with a low of 81.

Freshman Leyton Ellis followed with a score of 85.

Sophomore Aiden Short carded an 87, and junior Leighton Burcham shot a 91. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

