Sullivan Boys’ Golf Wins Regional

Posted on by October 11, 2017

Photo furnished
Sullivan Golf team left to right: Coach Ben Richter Drew Rogers, Cayden Ellis, Leighton Burcham, Leighton Ellis, Aiden Short and Tim Lawyer.

By Jason Brown
NP Sports

The Sullivan boys’ golf team won the Class 1A Monticello Regional last Tuesday to advance to the Bismarck-Henning Sectional at the Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville Monday.

The Redskins won the regional title with a low of 344, beating host Monticello’s 357 and Okaw Valley’s 370.

Junior Caden Ellis led the Redskins with a low of 81.

Freshman Leyton Ellis followed with a score of 85.

Sophomore Aiden Short carded an 87, and junior Leighton Burcham shot a 91.

