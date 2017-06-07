Sullivan Chief Attends State Orientation Course

•June 7, 2017•
Sullivan Chief of Police James E. Waggoner is one of several law enforcement executives from across the state to participate in the course Enduring, Surviving and Thriving as a Law Enforcement Executive.
Hosted by Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute the orientation for new police chiefs was held May 22-25 in Springfield.
The new chiefs of police orientation presents concepts,strategies and information to guide the law enforcement executive in managing and leading the organization effectively.
•June 7, 2017•
Lovington Grade School's fourth quarter honor rolls include the following students who earned straight As: Rachel Kinney and Miranda Rentfro, eighth grade; Maxwell Allen, Quentin Day, Reginald Edmonds, Delaney Gills, Gavin Mechling and Michaela Powell, seventh grade; Connor Edmonds, Emma Edwards, Chloe Franklin, Josie Hale and Wyatt Hilligoss, sixth grade and Marilyn-Jean Hill fifth grade.
•June 7, 2017•
The Serve Illinois Commission is announcing it is now accepting applications for the Governor’s Hometown Awards program. The program gives formal recognition to those who contributed to their community’s quality of life through projects that have strong volunteer support, meet a need, and make a definitive impact.
Serve Illinois, the Governor's Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, is able to tie the Governor's Hometown Awards to its mission to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state. Adding the Governor's Hometown Awards, which recognizes community projects, to Serve Illinois' existing Governor's Volunteer Service Awards, which recognizes individual volunteer efforts, will only strengthen volunteer recognition throughout Illinois.