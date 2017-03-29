Sullivan Council Considers Additional Water Tower

•March 29, 2017•

By Ariana Cherry

for the News Progress

City council members weighed in the options for building another water tower at the most recent council meeting.

After conducting a few tests, it was found that building a water tower north of Hydro-Gear would be the city’s best location option. A tower at this location would increase water distribution ability throughout the city.

Sullivan uses more than 400,000 gallons per day. The current tower holds 500,000 gallons – increasing the capacity by another 250 – 500,000 gallons would better prepare the city if emergency usage was required or the city experienced growth. Currently tower water storage is enough for Sullivan’s current usage.

The council noted it would be beneficial but was also was a large financial investment- an estimated million dollars.


