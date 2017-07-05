Sullivan Council Wrestles with Health Coverage Options

•July 5, 2017•

By Ariana Cherry

for the News Progress

Sullivan City Council members debated the issue of health insurance again at their most recent meeting. The debate was whether the retired employees over 65 and their dependents should share the cost of their health insurance with the city. Insurance carrier Health Alliance has urged a decision with commissioners Jerry Risley and Mike Mossman pointing out the need for further information. Commissioner Mike Kirk felt that they shouldn’t wait another year. “It isn’t fair to the people or to the city,” Kirk noted.

The outcome of their decision would affect about 10-15 people currently on the city's health insurance plan. Retired city employee Joe Thompson spoke on behalf of the retired city employees, asking that the city stick with the plan that they made several years ago. With the costs of health insurance reaching a million dollars for the city the question is whether they can continue on the "promise" that was made back in the 80's.


