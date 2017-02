•February 22, 2017•

In celebration of National FFA Week, the Sullivan FFA will host the annual FFA Petting Zoo/Open House 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, February 23 in the Sullivan High School ag classroom and shop.

Scovill Zoo will be on hand from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to exhibit some of their traveling zoo animals. The public is welcome.