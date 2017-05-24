Sullivan FFA Named National Finalists

•May 24, 2017•

The FFA’s National Chapter Award program recognizes the top FFA chapters with innovative activities in each of the three divisions: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Recognition occurs at the local, state, and national levels. The FFA Chapter’s Program of Activities is evaluated and rated as Gold, Silver, Bronze, or Superior Chapters in each of three divisions and an overall rating is presented.

The Sullivan FFA was notified that the chapter had been designated a Gold Emblem Chapter in each of the three divisions and a Gold Emblem Chapter overall.

Furthermore, Sullivan FFA was named the Section Winner in all three divisions and was also named the winner of the Section Bankers Plaque for the Top Overall Program of Activities in the Section.


