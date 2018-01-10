Sullivan Fifth Grade Moves to Middle School

•January 10, 2018•

A plan to ease elementary school overcrowding while increasing course options was proposed by Sullivan Unit 300 Supt. Ted Walk to the school board Monday.

Moving the fifth grade from the elementary school to the middle school building in the 2018-2019 school year should provide a permanent solution to a problem that has existed for several years.

“Every classroom in the elementary school is being used,” Supt. Walk said. “There are times when occupational therapists and aides are working with students in storage closets.”

Built in 1996 Sullivan Elementary School exceeds its capacity with 548 students and 29 teachers. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

